BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration pushed back the deadline to make a decision whether to approve the company’s experimental gene therapy for adults with severe hemophilia A to June 30. BioMarin told investors that the regulator considers a three-year data analysis from the Phase 3 clinical trial to be a major amendment to the submission. BioMarin’s stock has declined 8.9% since the start of the year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is up 5.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

