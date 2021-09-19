: FDA panel recommends Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for 65 and older, but not for the general public

A group of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday reframed a proposed approval of BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for the general population, and it instead recommended authorization of an additional dose of the vaccine to people at least 65 years old and those at high risk for severe disease.
