A Food and Drug Administration committee is set to meet Thursday to decide whether the regulator should grant full approval to Paxlovid, the antiviral pill developed by Pfizer PFE to treat high-risk COVID infections. The FDA in late 2021 authorized the drug, which generated $18.9 billion in sales in 2022. However, as the intensity of the pandemic has waned, Paxlovid is expected to bring in $8.3 billion in sales this year. In briefing documents released in advance of the meeting, the regulator said it did not “identify a clear association between” Paxlovid and rebound infections, which occur when someone tests negative and starts to feel better before a reoccurrence of COVID symptoms and positive test results.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

