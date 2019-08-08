FDA reports seizures among e-cigarette users

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received 118 new reports of e-cigarette users experiencing seizures since April 3, when the agency first informed the public it was aware that some people had experienced seizures after vaping.

No specific brand of tobacco product or a specific product problem has been associated with the incidents and the public should continue to report any cases through its website, the FDA said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency also advised health-care providers to ask patients about e-cigarette usage, especially when providing care after a neurological event such as a seizure.

