FDA said it plans to issue emergency-use authorization to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration plans to finalize and issue an emergency-use authorization to BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said Friday. Shares of BioNTech gained 1.5% in premarket trading on Friday, while Pfizer’s stock was up 2.1%. The announcement comes one day after a federal advisory committee made up of independent medical experts voted 17-4-1 that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, which is considered the final step in the U.S. regulatory process before the FDA decides whether to grant an emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The FDA is not required to follow the recommendation of the committee but often does. The FDA said it also has been in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, the program set up to develop therapeutics and vaccines during the pandemic, “so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.” If the vaccine is authorized, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine to be made available to Americans outside of clinical trials.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

