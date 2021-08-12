: FDA set to approve third COVID-vaccine dose for those with weakened immune systems: report

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems as soon as Thursday, the New York Times reported Wednesday night.
