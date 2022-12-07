Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that its experimental respiratory syncytial virus vaccine received Priority Review from the Food and Drug Administration. The drug maker is seeking FDA approval of the vaccine in adults who are 60 years old and older. The regulator is now expected to make its decision whether to approve RSVpreF by some time in May of next year. Pfizer’s stock has declined 15.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 17.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

