The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old can now get a booster dose of BioNTech BNTX and Pfizer’s PFE COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. The third shot should come no sooner than two months after the primary series of three shots. It’s for children who received the primary series of three original shots. (Since December, some children could get a bivalent shot as the third injection in the primary series.) Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

