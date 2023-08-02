The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that two lots of birth-control pill Tydemy, made by privately held Lupin Pharmaceuticals, “may have reduced effectiveness,” which could result in “unexpected pregnancy” due to decreased levels of one of its ingredients, ascorbic acid. The lots affected were distributed in the U.S. between June 3, 2022 to May 31, 2023. The FDA said it had not received any reports of adverse events related to using Tydemy. Lupin issued a voluntary recall and notified consumers on Saturday, the agency said. The company advised patients to continue taking their medication and contact their health care provider for advice about an alternative contraceptive method, the FDA said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

