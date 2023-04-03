Federal regulators said late Monday they expect to begin marketing failed Signature Bank’s loan portfolion later this summer. The portfolio, worth about $60 billion, has been retained in receivership after the bank’s collapse and mostly includes commercial real estate loans, or CRE loans, commercial loans, and a smaller pool of single–family residential loans, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said. The commercial real estate loans include a concentration of multifamily properties mostly located in New York City, it said. The FDIC said it retained Newmark & Co. Real Estate Inc. as an adviser. Crypto-friendly Signature Bank shut down in mid-March, a couple of days after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

