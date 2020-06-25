Fed balance sheet growth stalls as dollar funding issues ease

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet declined by $12.4 billion to $7.08 trillion as of June. 24, compared with the week prior. While the central bank’s holdings of government bonds and mortgage-backed debt increased by more than $52.8 billion over that period, the growth was offset by a sharp drop in usage of the Fed’s dollar liquidity swaps, extended to overseas central banks that need greenbacks to support their banking sectors. The Fed’s liquidity swaps fell by $77.5 billion to $275 billion.

