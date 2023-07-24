The U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday that UBS Group AG UBS must pay a total of $387 million for alleged misconduct related to $5.5 billion in losses tied to the default of Archegos in 2021. The action includes a $268.5 million fine and consent order against UBS Group AG UBS for misconduct by Credit Suisse, which is now owned by UBS. The Fed accused Credit Suisse of unsafe and unsound counterparty credit risk management with Archegos, its former counterparty that went out of business. The Fed is requiring Credit Suisse to improve its counterparty risk management practices. The Federal Reserve Board is taking the action in conjunction with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
