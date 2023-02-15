Traders responded to Wednesday’s surprisingly strong retail-sales report, by boosting the likelihood of a half-percentage-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve in March. That likelihood is now seen at 12%, up from 9.2% a day ago, as traders pulled back a bit on the chances of a quarter-point rate hike in March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A half-point hike in March would take the fed funds rate to between 5% and 5.25%. Retail sales surged by a stronger-than-expected 3% in January, suggesting the economy can keep growing in the first quarter. Treasury yields were mostly higher in morning trading, while major U.S. stock indexes were mostly down.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

