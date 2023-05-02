Traders raised the likelihood of multiple 2023 rate cuts on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Fed funds futures traders see a 59% chance that the Fed’s main policy rate target will drop to between 4.25% and 4.5%, or even lower, versus a 28% chance seen on Monday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. That implies at least three quarter-point rate cuts this year, after accounting for a widely expected quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday that would take the fed funds rate target to between 5% and 5.25%. On Tuesday, Treasury yields outside the T-bill space fell broadly lower and all three major stock indexes were down, as Dow industrials dropped more than 570 points in late-morning trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : Fed funds futures traders boost chances of rate cuts by year-end amid concerns over regional-bank fallout - May 2, 2023
- : Bud Light off-premise sales fell 26.1% in week through April 22: Beer Business Daily - May 2, 2023
- Will Wall Street need to force Washington’s hand toward debt-ceiling resolution? - May 2, 2023