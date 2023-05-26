Fed funds futures traders now see a 57.4% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will lift rates again in June after April’s personal consumption expenditures index showed inflation stuck in the 4% to 5% range. The likelihood of another quarter-of-a-percentage-point rate hike in June is up from 51.7% a day ago, and would take the Fed’s main benchmark rate target to between 5.25-5.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a pause in July was seen at 50.9%, based on data before U.S. stock markets opened. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield jumped to around 4.59% after the report. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

