The Federal Reserve has led the first phase of the global response to the financial shock from the coronavirus. Now its time for the IMF to lead the next phase, said Brad Setser, an analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Indiscriminate’ and ‘haphazard’ selling ravages emerging markets, says Goldman Sachs - April 1, 2020
- Fed led the first phase of coronavirus-crisis response, now it’s time for IMF and World Bank to step up, expert says - April 1, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil begins April on down note as U.S. supplies climb a 10th week in a row - April 1, 2020