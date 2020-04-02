Fed likely to support municipal-debt, says former New York Fed president

The Federal Reserve is likely to support municipal debt, said William Dudley, the former president of the New York Federal Reserve, on Thursday. “I think for municipal debt, I think they are going to move forward with a facility,” Dudley said, during a webcast sponsored by Princeton University, where he is a research scholar. Dudley said the program would be similar to the program where the Fed developed to support the market for corporate investment grade debt. The municipal bond market, usually seen as a safe source of capital preservation for investors, has been rocked by the financial market gyrations of the past few weeks and concerns that states, localities, and municipal entities like hospitals will face growing financial strain as the downturn deepens.

