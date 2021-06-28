Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, expressed concern over the housing market in an interview with the Financial Times
: Fed official says another boom-and-bust housing market is not sustainable
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 min ago
Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, expressed concern over the housing market in an interview with the Financial Times
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.