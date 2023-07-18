U.S. bank regulators are readying the launch of proposed capital requirement changes on July 27 to bring the country’s rules in line with the international Basel III accords, Bloomberg reported. The Federal Reserve, along with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. are planning to release the proposed changes on July 27, Bloomberg reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The version is expected to include rule changes around residential mortgage capital requirements for larger banks that may go beyond measures already in place in other countries. The move marks an attempt by the Fed to level the playing field between large banks and smaller banks. Banks have complained that higher capital requirements will make it more expensive for them to provide capital to home owners and businesses. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story