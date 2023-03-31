The terminal rate forecast from BNP Paribas was cut by a half point, to 5.25% from 5.75%. “The tightening of US financial conditions – and likely further tightening in lending standards and reduction in credit provision – raises the prospect that the Fed will have to do less with the policy rate, all else equal,” said economists from the French bank, who still expect a quarter-point increase in May. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

