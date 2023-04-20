A bid by Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google to delay a major antitrust trial in November with Epic Games Inc., Match Group Inc. MTCH and U.S. state attorneys general has been denied by the California federal judge in the case. “Someone is going to go to trial in November,” U.S. District Judge James Donato told lawyers in his San Francisco courtroom on Thursday. “That’s just happening, OK? You all are going to figure out what’s going to be tried in November.” Epic, which has also sued Apple Inc. AAPL on similar grounds, took Google to court over how the company runs its Play Store. Match Group joined the litigation. Epic confirmed the hearing; Google did not respond to an email message seeking comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

