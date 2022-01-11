A federal judge on Tuesday ruled the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. can proceed, seven months after the agency’s first complaint was thrown out.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Federal judge rules FTC can proceed with antitrust suit against Facebook parent Meta - January 11, 2022
- The Escape Home: Here’s what real estate agents say to expect about the market in 2022 - January 11, 2022
- Market Extra: As Wall Street watches yields climb, a big question emerges: What is the ‘right size’ for the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet? - January 11, 2022