FedEx Corp. FDX said Monday it has named John W. Dietrich, the former chief executive officer of cargo airline Atlas Air Worldwide, its next chief financial officer, effective Aug. 1. FedEx said last month that CFO Mike Lenz was retiring at the end of July and remaining through the end of the year as adviser. Dietrich is “an accomplished and seasoned leader in the transportation industry whose unique combination of financial and operational expertise is a strong complement to the existing executive leadership team at this important time for the company,” Chief Executive Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. Shares of FedEx are up 47% this year, compared with an advance of about 18% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

