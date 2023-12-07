FedEx Corp. FDX has sent a security warning to contractors, asking them to give priority to the safety of their drivers and to keep an eye on their vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday, citing a document it viewed. The peak season for deliveries “is showing an increase in unlawful activity, putting increasing concern on safety and security,” according to the alert, which also had a list of safety tips to contractors, the Journal said. Videos of carjackings and thefts from delivery trucks have been posted on social media and aired on television. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

