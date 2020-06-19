FedEx taking $370 million charge as coronavirus hits assets from Kinko’s buy

FedEx Corp. said late Friday it was taking about $370 million in impaired goodwill charges, most from assets acquired from the company’s 2004 acquisition of Kinko’s Inc. FedEx shares declined 0.5% after hours, following a 0.6% decline to close the regular session at $137.63. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, FedEx said it was taking a noncash charge of $348 million in the fourth quarter because of “declining print revenue and temporary store closures” at its FedEx Office and Print Services Inc. stores. The additional charges come from a goodwill impairment charge from FedEx’s 2015 acquisition of Genco Distribution System Inc., now known as FedEx Supply Chain Distribution System Inc. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
