Fed’s Brainard backs ‘softening the expected path’ of interest-rate policy to counter emerging downside risks

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday said that “important downside risks” have emerged over the past few weeks. Given these concerns, “basic principles of risk management” in the current environment of low interest rates “would argue for softening the expected path of policy,” Brainard said, in brief remarks at a Cleveland Fed policy summit in Cincinnati. Brainard said one reason for caution in softening the path of policy is the risk of building financial market imbalances, “such as currently elevated levels of risky corporate debt.” However, Brainard said she would rather address financial imbalances by using macroprudential tools than by using interest-rate policy. She suggested the Fed should activate the Fed’s countercyclical capital buffer, make rigorous use of stress tests and beef-up monitoring of leveraged lending.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

