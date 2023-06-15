‘The high credit-card interest rates consumers are currently seeing are going nowhere anytime soon,’ one analyst told MarketWatch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Fed’s interest-rate pause won’t be a reprieve for America’s almost $1 trillion of credit-card debt - June 15, 2023
- The Fine Print: President Biden is cracking down on ‘junk fees’ — here’s how to avoid them - June 15, 2023
- : Patterson-UTI Energy to merge with NexTier Oilfield in latest oil-field-services sector tie-up - June 15, 2023