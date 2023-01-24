The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue Alphabet Inc. over its dominance in the online ad market in the coming days, according to a report late Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Landlord sues Twitter, saying $3.16 million owed in rent for San Francisco headquarters - January 23, 2023
- DOJ reportedly poised to file another antitrust suit against Google this week - January 23, 2023
- : Feds poised to file another antitrust suit against Google this week: report - January 23, 2023