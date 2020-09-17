Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Feds stockpiled ammo, sought ‘heat ray’ to use against D.C. protesters in June: report

Feds stockpiled ammo, sought ‘heat ray’ to use against D.C. protesters in June: report

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 9 mins ago

Federal officials stockpiled rifle ammunition and sought devices that included a “heat ray” to use against protesters in Washington’s Lafayette Square in June, a National Guard whistleblower told lawmakers, according to the Washington Post. Citing sworn testimony, the Post reported Wednesday night that D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco testified that 7,000 rounds of ammunition had been approved by federal officials as the capital was wracked by days of protests following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May. Prior to federal authorities violently clearing protesters from the square so President Donald Trump could have a photo op at a church across the street from the White House, DeMarco reportedly said military police sought to obtain an acoustic device that can emit deafening sounds, and a microwave-like weapon that makes victims feel like their skin is on fire. Its use had been previously suggested in Iraq and on the Mexico border, but had been rejected on ethical and humanitarian concerns. Authorities were unable to obtain either device. But a cache of M4 carbines and 7,000 rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm ammunition were transferred to the D.C. armory, DeMarco reportedly said. DeMarco testified that he felt excessive force was used by authorities, and that the crowd of protesters did not pose a threat to officers, contradicting what federal officials have said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.