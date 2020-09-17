Feds stockpiled ammo, sought ‘heat ray’ to use against D.C. protesters in June: report

Federal officials stockpiled rifle ammunition and sought devices that included a “heat ray” to use against protesters in Washington’s Lafayette Square in June, a National Guard whistleblower told lawmakers, according to the Washington Post. Citing sworn testimony, the Post reported Wednesday night that D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco testified that 7,000 rounds of ammunition had been approved by federal officials as the capital was wracked by days of protests following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May. Prior to federal authorities violently clearing protesters from the square so President Donald Trump could have a photo op at a church across the street from the White House, DeMarco reportedly said military police sought to obtain an acoustic device that can emit deafening sounds, and a microwave-like weapon that makes victims feel like their skin is on fire. Its use had been previously suggested in Iraq and on the Mexico border, but had been rejected on ethical and humanitarian concerns. Authorities were unable to obtain either device. But a cache of M4 carbines and 7,000 rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm ammunition were transferred to the D.C. armory, DeMarco reportedly said. DeMarco testified that he felt excessive force was used by authorities, and that the crowd of protesters did not pose a threat to officers, contradicting what federal officials have said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story