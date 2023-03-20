Ferrari NV RACE said late Monday that its Italian subsidiary was victim of a “ransom demand” related to client contact details. The company contacted authorities and engaged a “leading” cybersecurity firm to start an investigation, it said. Clients were informed of the potential data exposure, the legendary car maker said. “We have worked with third-party experts to further reinforce our systems and are confident in their resilience,” it said. “We can also confirm the breach has had no impact on the operational functions of our company.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

