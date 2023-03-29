Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is expected to return to the U.S. Senate during the week of April 17, according to multiple published reports citing unnamed sources. In mid-February, the freshman senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

