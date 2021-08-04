: Few children suffer from long-term COVID-19 symptoms, according to new U.K. research conducted last year

A new study primarily conducted in 2020 and before the emergence of the delta variant has shown that few children who become sick with COVID-19 suffer the long-term symptoms that have plagued some adults.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tupperware shares soar 7% after earnings blow past expectations - August 4, 2021
- Deep Dive: The 20 technology-company winners this earnings season include Enphase, AMD and Tesla - August 4, 2021
- Economic Report: ADP says U.S. private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, well below expectations - August 4, 2021