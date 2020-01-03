Fiat Chrysler’s stock falls after U.S. sales decline for the latest quarter and year

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. slumped 3.2% in morning trading, after the U.K.-based automaker said U.S. sales declined for both the fourth quarter and the full year. The company’s U.S. unit, FCA U.S. LLC, said it sold 542,519 vehicles during the last three months of 2019, down 2% from a year ago, while 2019 sales fell 1% to 2,203,663 vehicles. Bucking the trend, sales of Ram-branded trucks reached 703,023 vehicles in 2019, up 18% from 2018, while Dodge sales reached a record of 96,935 vehicles for the year. “We have read the expectations that sales may slow a bit in 2020,” said Reid Bigland, head of U.S. sales. “However, we believe there is still plenty of demand in the market and we are ready for a new year.” The stock has rallied 17% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Corp. have tacked on 4.4%, Ford Motor Co. has gained 6.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

