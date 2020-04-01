Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. auto sales fall 10% in first quarter

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s U.S. subsidiary, FCA U.S. LLC, said first-quarter sales fell 10% from a year ago, as “strong” momentum in January and February was offset by the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in March. U.S. sales fell to 446,768 vehicles from 498,425 a year ago. A bright spot for the auto maker was its Ram brand, which saw sales rise 3%, while Jeep brand sales fell 14%, Chrysler sales declined 5%, Dodge sales dropped 20%, Fiat sales slid 49% and Alfa Romeo sales shed 14%. Fiat Chrysler’s stock, which fell 3.8% in premarket trading, has tumbled 51.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has lost 20.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

