Shares of Harmonic Inc. HLIT jumped more than 10% in the extended session Monday after the maker of fiber-optic and other telecommunications systems reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings and revenue that stayed close to Wall Street’s forecast. Harmonic earned $5.1 million, or 4 cents a share, in the first quarter, swinging from a loss of $1.5 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 7% to $157.6 million, thanks to “strong demand” for the company’s products. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 9 cents a share on revenue of $157.8 million. Shares of Harmonic ended the regular trading day up 0.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

