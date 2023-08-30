Shares of FibroGen Inc. FGEN fell 23% premarket on Wednesday after the company said its investigational treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints in a clinical study. The treatment, pamrevlumab, did not achieve the targeted improvement in an ambulatory assessment score at 52 weeks in boys ages six through 11 with ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy, FibroGen said in a release. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder linked with muscle weakness that quickly gets worse over time. FibroGen said it is in the process of evaluating the overall data to determine next steps for the program. FibroGen shares are down 92% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

