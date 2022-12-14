The method by which Sam Bankman-Fried siphoned FTX customer funds had been baked into the structure of the crypto exchange from the day it opened, U.S. said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: U.S. bonds wrap up worst year on record. Here’s what may be in store for 2023 - December 14, 2022
- Key Words: Jack Dorsey criticizes Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ rollout, attacks on execs: ‘If you want to blame, direct it at me’ - December 14, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: AIG unit that failed in financial crisis files for bankruptcy - December 14, 2022