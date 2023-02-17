Anthony Flores said in depositions that Mark Sawusch paid him and Anna Moore $1 million and offered them a Tesla to remain by his side.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Is it Presidents Day or Washington’s Birthday? 5 things to know about the February holiday - February 17, 2023
- Market Extra: Why Wall Street’s growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is still rallying as Treasury yields rise - February 17, 2023
- Chuck Jaffe: ‘We’re all bracing for impact.’ Most Americans think a recession is already here. - February 17, 2023