Financial Crime: Bad lesson: Accounting professor at Drexel University charged with allegedly using creative bookkeeping to evade millions in taxes

Professor Gordian Ndubizu is accused of keeping phony books for a pharmacy business he ran and wiring profits overseas to avoid paying taxes.
