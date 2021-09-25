Financial Crime: ‘Bamboozled’: Texas for-profit school operator took $72M in veterans’ GI Bill cash and bought mansion, Lamborghini, Ferrari

Jonathan Dean Davis was sentenced to 19 1/2 years for running an HVAC trade school that prosecutors say didn’t teach even basic skills.
