Three co-conspirators were nabbed after months on the run for an alleged scam that used stolen identities to buy dozens of rental properties.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial Crime: Do not leave a paper trail: How a group of sovereign citizens used a phony credit-repair business to amass a real-estate empire - July 30, 2022
- Tax Guy: Should I try to sell my house in this market, or keep it and rent it out? - July 30, 2022
- Retirement Hacks: It’s a struggle to buy a home right now and to save for retirement — here’s how you can do both - July 30, 2022