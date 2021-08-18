Financial Crime: Ex-Marshall University student pleads guilty in alleged romance scam that used fake Chris Hemsworth and Blake Shelton as bait

The ring allegedly bilked more than 200 mostly elderly victims out of $2.5 million, prosecutors say
