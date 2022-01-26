German Nino, who was married, is accused of using the cash for luxury cars, private school tuition and an apartment in Colombia for his girlfriends.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: IRS investigating reports of families receiving wrong information about their child tax credit — why that could reduce their tax refunds - January 25, 2022
- Financial Crime: Ex-UBS financial adviser charged with stealing $5.8 million from client to pay for lavish gifts for girlfriends - January 25, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk wants McDonald’s to accept dogecoin for payment - January 25, 2022