Prosecutors said Muamer Reci was sending Colgate’s secret recipes to a company he had set up in Macedonia to sell in other countries.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Big Move: We have $5 million in savings and earn nearly $7,000 a month. Should we spend over $2.1 million to build our dream home? - May 10, 2022
- Financial Crime: Former Colgate researcher sentenced to 21 months for stealing toothpaste formulas - May 10, 2022
- : Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant due to supply-chain problems: report - May 9, 2022