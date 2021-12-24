Prosecutors say 2,000 IDs were stolen to create phony drivers’ accounts that were then leased to people who hadn’t passed background checks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Santa Claus gives you attractive odds of a stock market rally - December 24, 2021
- Financial Crime: Nationwide rideshare and delivery scam put thousands of unqualified Uber and Lyft drivers onto the road with stolen identities - December 24, 2021
- Wall Street isn’t giving itself a New Year’s Day holiday in 2022 — here’s why - December 24, 2021