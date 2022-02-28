Financial Crime: Ne’er-do-well grandson admits stealing $679,000 from his own grandparents for phony college tuition payments — he pretended to be attending Oxford

Prosecutors say Douglas Senerth claimed he was attending Oxford and Assumption College, but that he really just kept the cash and never went to class.
