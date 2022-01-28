Todd Kozel of Gulf Keystone Petroleum hid millions in offshore and out of his ex-wife’s reach, but failed to pay taxes on it, prosecutors said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial Crime: ‘No one is above the law’: Oil tycoon tried to stiff his ex-wife in a bitter divorce — now he’s going to prison for tax evasion - January 28, 2022
- U.S. oil futures log a 6th straight weekly climb - January 28, 2022
- The Moneyist: ‘The company is a household name’: My husband’s tech firm gave him stock. It’s now 40% of our net worth. Should we diversify or hold? - January 28, 2022