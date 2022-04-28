Eunice Nkongho has been sentenced to two years for sending proceeds from the theft of thousands of TVs and computers to her husband in Nigeria.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Twitter’s mixed quarterly results underscore the need for Musk to take ‘more short-term risks’ - April 28, 2022
- : These are the new rules for investors who want to buy marijuana stocks - April 28, 2022
- Financial Crime: Respected nurse lived secret life as key money launderer in a phony U.S. Navy procurement scam - April 28, 2022