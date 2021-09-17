Richard Hajjar admitted stealing from Alden Shoes to fund a TV talk show and beauty line for former Boston newscaster Bianca de la Garza.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial Crime: Shoe company exec embezzled $30 million in failed bid to woo TV news anchor — now he’s going to jail - September 17, 2021
- : Tesla’s Elon Musk praises Chinese auto makers, vows to ensure cars’ data security: reports - September 16, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Former Boeing pilot expected to face charges in 737 Max investigation - September 16, 2021