Don Cisternino fled to Europe as the Feds closed in. He was caught in Croatia on charges he stole $7.2 million in pandemic aid.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Genesis, Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto venture charged by U.S. securities regulators - January 12, 2023
- SEC charges crypto firms Genesis and Gemini over sale of unregistered securities - January 12, 2023
- Financial Crime: Sick house: Florida man gets 8 ½ years for using Covid relief to buy lavish 12-acre estate, fleet of luxury cars - January 12, 2023